124 riders took off from their starting positions for the annual MS Bike Okanagan Experience starting at RONA Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Cyclists ride in Kelowna to defeat MS

The annual MS Bike Okanagan Experience kicked off Saturday

MS Bike Okanagan Experience participants were met with clear skies this morning in Kelowna.

The annual event, a 158-km ride with optional shorter routes that takes place over two days, starting and finishing at the RONA Home and Garden store in Kelowna, kicked off with 124 participants this morning, taking cyclists along routes around Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Two Vancouver residents came to the event which started at 9 a.m.

“We have a friend whose (stepfather) has MS, and we’re nurses so we see it a lot at work,” said Ariella Birch.

“Our friends have been doing it for the last few years so we thought it’d be fun to raise awareness and raise some money,” said rider Jessica Smith, also from Vancouver.

“We just got into biking a few months ago,” she said.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman cycling to defeat MS

Co-founder of the event and former co-chair of the event, Tracy Tremble whose mother has MS, said she’s pleased to see how the event has grown.

“It’s awesome, it’s great,” she said.

As of Saturday morning, $93,696.72 was raised.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: 9th annual Kelowna food drive is coming to a door near you

Just Posted

Cyclists ride in Kelowna to defeat MS

The annual MS Bike Okanagan Experience kicked off Saturday

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

Vernon may get 112 micro suites

The development permit has not yet been approved, but Vita is being shown in Kelowna

This woman is 94 and celebrated her birthday by ziplining

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Wineology: What is Biodynamics?

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

Women won 16 of Canada’s medals at 2016 Olympics, but only six per cent of head coaches were female

‘Farmer Wants a Wife:’ Alberta bachelor stars in Belgian reality TV show

Bjorn Bonjean, a 28-year-old winemaker, is one of five farmers vying for the hearts of Belgian women

Nike’s Kaepernick campaign signals change in shoe politics

Nike is embracing activism, racial justice as shoe companies can no longer avoid political division

What does ‘duty to consult’ with Indigenous groups over pipeline really mean?

Opposition New Democrats ask committee to examine why feds’ approval pipeline expansion was rejected

Excluding non-permanent families from Canada Child Benefit unfair: report

Report estimates 3,000 families are excluded from the Canada Child Benefit due to immigration status

Name your price for a Slurpee to support a charity

Kelowna - Name Your Price Day supports WE Charity

Poll: Should campfire bans be lifted in the Okanagan?

What do you think? Kelowna’s ban remains in place.

Most Read