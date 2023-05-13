Cuddle furry friends at Okanagan Humane Society event in Kelowna

The event is taking place at the Kelowna Yacht Club on June 3

The Okanagan Humane Society is hosting an event at the Kelowna Yacht Club on Saturday, June 3. (Okanagan Humane Society)

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) has been saving animals since 1996 and they want to continue to educate the public.

On Saturday, June 3, OHS is hosting an event at the Kelowna Yacht Club to learn more about what they do, hear heartwarming rescue stories, and even meet some of the rescued animals.

“This charity began more than 26 years ago on a mandate of spaying and neutering to help end the suffering of our local animals and be a part of the solution to pet overpopulation” said OHS Volunteer President Romany Runnalls.

Since opening, OHS has spayed or neutered more than 25,000 animals and have helped 1,500 through their rescue program and medical assistance program.

The society ranges from Shuswap to Osoyoos and is able to support up to 200 animals at a time, providing medical care for them.

“Our team consists of a large number of hard working and passionate volunteers along with generous and compassionate veterinary partners which creates a nimble and efficient system to serve the animals first,” adds Runnalls.

OHS also saw tremendous growth in 2022. They experienced a 42 per cent increase in their rescue program, a 16 per cent increase in their medical/pet assistance program, and a 31 per cent increase in adoptions.

As for the June 3 event, they will feature rescue animals, guest speakers, food, wine, and even a kitten kissing booth.

Tickets for the event are available at OHS’ website.

