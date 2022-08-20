Cruising Downhill: Longboarding competition takes on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

It’s a race down the mountain all weekend long at Kelowna’s Knox Mountain.

Longboarders are ripping down the mountain in a time trails style contest looking for the fastest’s competitor. The Kamloops Longboarding Club is presenting its first annual event.

The two-day event started at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 20) and is finishing up at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The first day is for practice, while the next is for the competition.

During the practice day, competitors are still being timed so they can see how they can improve going into race day.

The lower kilometre and a half of the mountain is closed to drivers for the competition to take place. Some parking restrictions are in place.

Residents are encouraged to come to the event and cheer the racers on as they make their way down the track.

