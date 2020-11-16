RCMP Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna Regional Detachment receives help with donations from six-year-old Nira during the 2019 Cram the Cruiser event, which has been cancelled but donations are being accepted at the Lake Country RCMP detachment. (Contributed)

RCMP Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna Regional Detachment receives help with donations from six-year-old Nira during the 2019 Cram the Cruiser event, which has been cancelled but donations are being accepted at the Lake Country RCMP detachment. (Contributed)

Cram the Cruiser shifts gears in Lake Country

COVID-19 cancels original toy drive, but RCMP collecting new, unwrapped items and cash at detachment

With everyone’s safety top of mind, due to the global pandemic, the annual RCMP Cram the Cruiser fundraising event for the Lake Country Food Bank has been cancelled this year.

In order to abide by COVID-19 restrictions and public health orders, and in an effort to bend the curve, Lake Country RCMP will not be hosting its annual Cram the Cruiser food drive event in early December, as it has every year since 2012.

READ MORE: More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

“It was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one to protect everyone in the community,” Cram the Cruiser founder Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “In speaking with Joy Haxton, manager of the Lake Country Food Bank, we have decided to continue our efforts to support our local food bank by collecting new unwrapped toys for its 2020 Christmas Hamper program.”

Anyone who wishes to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the food bank for a family in need, is invited to drop that toy off to the Lake Country RCMP Detachment on Berry Road by Friday, Dec. 11. RCMP will also graciously accept any cash and cheque donations for the food bank at the front counter of the Lake Country RCMP Detachment on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2012, Cram the Cruiser has raised a total of over 14,500 pounds of donated items and just over $42,636 in cash and cheque.

READ MORE: Iconic Salvation Army fundraiser faces increased demand, challenges due to COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasFood BankGames and ToysRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shop local online and support Penticton artists
Next story
Alzheimer’s Society helping Okanagan residents prepare for the holidays

Just Posted

Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign. File photo.
Westside Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign kicks off

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, except Sundays

Old Friends Canada volunteers Susan and Joelle with 20-year-old Haley, whose owner died and left him homeless. But thanks to Old Friends, Haley loves his new forever home. (Contributed)
Lake Country’s old horses benefit from unique fundraiser

Final days to support Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s fundraiser

Christmas can be a tough time for those suffering from dementia. (File photo)
Alzheimer’s Society helping Okanagan residents prepare for the holidays

Webinars look at new challenges COVID-19 brings and how that affects those with dementia

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Another unrelated COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

School district stressed exposure not related to previous ones

Highway 97C Nov. 14.
Highway 97C crash claims one life

A man died Saturday night while travelling on Highway 97C

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

While the traditional Summerland Festival of Lights will not proceed this year, a drive-by event has been scheduled for Nov. 27, following COVID-19 safety protocols. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland to hold drive-by light-up event

Festive season event on Nov. 27 to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

Samantha Savoy (Left) plays for Bischofswerda FV 08, a club that competes in 3.Liga in Germany. (Submitted)
UBC Okanagan soccer alum’s long road to becoming pro

Samantha Savoy was in a devastating car crash in 2016

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read