‘Cram the Cruiser’ returns to Lake Country for eighth straight year

ram the Cruiser has raised a total of approximately 13,000 lbs of donated items and just over $35,000 in cash and cheque since its inception in 2012. (Contributed)

Kelowna and Lake Country Mounties in partnership with the Lake Country Fire Department will unite again this Saturday to invite the public to cram a police cruiser full of much-needed donations to help the less fortunate in the community.

The RCMP Cram the Cruiser fundraising event is now in its eighth year.

This year’s event is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the parking lot of the Save-On-Foods in Lake Country, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RCMP officers, the Lake Country Fire Department and volunteers will be on-site at Save-On-Foods, looking to ‘Cram the Cruiser’ with non-perishable food donations, hygiene products, children’s toys and cash to solely benefit the Lake Country Food Bank.

“It is such a great honour to be able to host this event year after year, for the Lake Country Food Bank,” stated Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “We look forward to this event every year because it is a chance for our community’s police officers and fellow first responders to meet the public and come together.”

Since its inception in 2012, Cram the Cruiser has raised a total of approximately 13,000 pounds of donated items and more than $35,000 in cash and cheque.

