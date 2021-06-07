Craft Culture market returns to Kelowna’s Prospera Place this weekend

Craft Culture is back to kick off the summer season with the first of its four planned outdoor markets at Prospera Place this weekend.

On Sunday (June 13) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the Prospera Place parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor market featuring 60 local craft and artisan vendors and three food trucks.

Admission to the market is by donation with proceeds being donated partially to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is Craft Culture’s first market in more than a year.

“It’s been tough,” said owner Karalyn Lockhart. “There hasn’t been a lot of good news for local makers and market organizers over the last 14 months. Morale significantly dropped among vendors, and I received many calls from Craft Culture regulars saying that they couldn’t keep going and had to shut down. The ones that survived are ecstatic to get back out there and meet customers and sell their products face to face.”

Craft Culture has three more markets planned throughout the summer, all taking place in the parking lot of Prospera Place:

• July 11, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• August 1, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• September 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A full list of vendors and event info can be found at www.craftculture.ca.

For people not ready to visit public markets yet, Craft Culture started a subscription box service in 2020 that provides a number of products from Canadian vendors. Visit local-box.ca for more information.

