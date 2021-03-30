The Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust has cancelled its 2021 Green Fair event because of COVID-19, but will still be giving out free tree seedlings. (File photo)

COVID cancels Armstrong Green Fair event

Annual event hosted by Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust will be back in 2022 and will still give away free tree seedlings April 24

Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust (ASET) is cancelling its 2021 Green Fair event.

Spokesperson David Derbowka said the cancellation is because of provincial health rules.

“We will hold the Green Fair in 2022 on the Saturday in coordination with Earth Day,” said Derbowka.

ASET will hold its usual Ministry of Forests’ free tree giveaway Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Village Cheese Company parking lot.

Starting on Sunday, April 21, you can call ahead to 250-306-6377 for free seedlings pickup of various coniferous varieties available if you’re unable to attend the April 24 event.

