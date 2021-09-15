COVID-19 demolishes Armstrong derby demo

Despite the rain, the Armstrong Demolition Derby at the IPE Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, brought hundreds to the stands to watch the carnage. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star)

The sounds of metal on metal are silenced once again this Thanksgiving as COVID-19 puts the brakes on the Armstrong Demolition Derby for the second year in a row.

“With these new health rules it is impossible to pull off the derby this year,” organizer Lyle Williamson said in an update on social media.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry eased restrictions affecting the Interior Health region after the implementation of the new vaccine “passports.”

“That extra layer of protection means we can now start going back to those activities in the Interior Health that had been restricted over the last little while as cases increased,” said Henry during a Monday, Sept. 13 press conference.

According to Interior Health, as of Monday, participants of smaller organized events in the region will now be required to show their vaccine card, proving they’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After Oct. 24, full vaccination will be required. Indoor events may be held with up to 50 people, and up to 100 people can go to outdoor events.

For larger events, full vaccination is required. Such events will be allowed to have either 50 people or 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity indoors or 5,000 people or half-capacity outdoors.

“They want every single person to be fully vaccinated and show proof and meet all the other health rules in place,” Williamson wrote. “NOT happening this year.

“NOT into the fighting people to let in some and not others.”

Williamson said fans of the event should stay tuned for something new, which may take place as early as this spring.

– with Michael Rodriguez/Black Press files

