Despite the rain, the Armstrong Demolition Derby at the IPE Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, brought hundreds to the stands to watch the carnage. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star)

Despite the rain, the Armstrong Demolition Derby at the IPE Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, brought hundreds to the stands to watch the carnage. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star)

COVID-19 demolishes Armstrong derby demo

Event cancelled second year in a row due to changing health regulations, vax card programs

The sounds of metal on metal are silenced once again this Thanksgiving as COVID-19 puts the brakes on the Armstrong Demolition Derby for the second year in a row.

“With these new health rules it is impossible to pull off the derby this year,” organizer Lyle Williamson said in an update on social media.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry eased restrictions affecting the Interior Health region after the implementation of the new vaccine “passports.”

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

“That extra layer of protection means we can now start going back to those activities in the Interior Health that had been restricted over the last little while as cases increased,” said Henry during a Monday, Sept. 13 press conference.

According to Interior Health, as of Monday, participants of smaller organized events in the region will now be required to show their vaccine card, proving they’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After Oct. 24, full vaccination will be required. Indoor events may be held with up to 50 people, and up to 100 people can go to outdoor events.

For larger events, full vaccination is required. Such events will be allowed to have either 50 people or 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity indoors or 5,000 people or half-capacity outdoors.

“They want every single person to be fully vaccinated and show proof and meet all the other health rules in place,” Williamson wrote. “NOT happening this year.

“NOT into the fighting people to let in some and not others.”

Williamson said fans of the event should stay tuned for something new, which may take place as early as this spring.

READ MORE: Restrictions eased for Interior businesses following vax card program

– with Michael Rodriguez/Black Press files

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan grads start community group focused on heart health

Just Posted

Despite the rain, the Armstrong Demolition Derby at the IPE Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, brought hundreds to the stands to watch the carnage. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star)
COVID-19 demolishes Armstrong derby demo

Photos of Mona Wang after a January 2020 wellness check and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacy Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault in UBCO wellness check appears in court

FILE - David Shearing, pictured in this 1983 file photo. David Ennis (formerly David Shearing) convicted of killing three generations of a BC family in a mass murder faces his first parole hearing Wednesday Oct. 22, 2008. Ennis was convicted in the deaths of six members of the Bentley- Johnson family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park, in the BC Interior, in 1982. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ files
Conditional release not recommended for B.C. man who killed family of 6 in Wells Gray

Tyler Woloshyn and Venessa Thorsen founded Students for Heart Health, which is now participating in JUMP IN, a national fundraiser for women’s cardiac health and care. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
UBC Okanagan grads start community group focused on heart health