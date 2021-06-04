COVID-19 blessing: less trash littering Lake Country beach

Gable Beach clean-up crew collects only one bag of trash, compared to 12 in past

If there’s one positive to come out of COVID-19, it appears to have helped the environment.

The Friends of Gable Beach Adopt-A-Road clean-up crew annually gets together to pick up what others leave behind. But this year there wasn’t as much trash.

“Compared with previous years when it wasn’t unusual for a work crew to collect a dozen or so bags filled with paper, cans, fast food containers, cigarette butts, plastics etc., this year’s haul was significantly smaller with only one bag from the entire route and beach area,” coordinator Marie Molloy said.

And she suspects the pandemic is why.

“COVID restrictions on gathering, socially distancing and isolating definitely impacted the amount of garbage collected this year,” Molloy said.

The weather co-operated May 28 as seven community volunteers came out to Carr’s Landing to beautify their neighbourhood.

