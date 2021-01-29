Jolynn Collier and her son Oliver are currently in Vancouver's B.C. Children's Hospital. (GoFundMe)

Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Oliver and his parents have been in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital since Jan. 24

A Penticton couple is struggling after their newborn baby tested positive for COVID-19.

Jolynn Collier and her boyfriend Cole are currently at B.C. Children Hospital with their son Oliver.

The three-week-old baby has had pneumonia in his lungs, and still needs doctors to suction out liquid from them.

Oliver continues to have breathing challenges, and blood is still making its way into his lungs.

He and his parents have been in Vancouver since Jan. 24. A GoFundMe has been started for the family while they stay at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

