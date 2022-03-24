Couple dedicated to feeding Vernon’s homeless, out of a home

Vernon’s lack of affordable rentals is taking its toll on a couple of Good Samaritans who find themselves desperate for housing, again.

Jimmy and Tracey Miller, founders of Packman Opens Hearts, spend every Monday evening feeding the city’s homeless and less fortunate.

They also provide warm clothing, gifts on special occasions and lend an ear whenever someone needs to chat.

“They have done nothing but give and give and give in our community,” said Nadine Langford, who volunteers with them.

But for the second time in only five months, the couple are scrambling to keep a roof over their own heads.

The rental they are currently in has been sold and they are desperate to find a place to call home.

“Our ideal needs are a two-bedroom house/cabin in Vernon where we can get cable/Internet with laundry or at least the hook ups,” Tracey said. “But right now we are willing to accept whatever we can get.”

They also need a place that would consider their one-year-old German shepherd named Pickles.

But with a budget of $1,500 a month (including utilities), it’s been hard to find anything they can afford where rents are beyond that for some single-bedroom basement suits.

“These two extremely caring individuals desperately need our help,” Langford said.

And time is ticking. They need to be out of their current home before June 1, 2022.

The Millers are owner operators of AAA Packman Moving and Labour Services but also set up in the Mission Boutique parking lot every Monday evening at 8 p.m. to hand out warm meals to Vernon’s most vulnerable.

