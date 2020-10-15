Columnist Jim Taylor nearly overlooked a blessing that was an airline representative going above and beyond to get his 16-year-old granddaughter home for Thanksgiving. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Columnist Jim Taylor nearly overlooked a blessing that was an airline representative going above and beyond to get his 16-year-old granddaughter home for Thanksgiving. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Counting my unexpected blessings

Faith and Life columnist Jim Taylor counts his blessings

I wanted to buy an airline ticket for my 16-year-old granddaughter, to come home for (Canadian) Thanksgiving, using the points on my credit card.

The credit card company recommends making bookings online.

They add a surcharge to discourage telephone bookings.

So I found the flights online. I chose the dates. I couldn’t complete the booking. The program denied access. It slapped my wrist, so to speak.

So I dialled the number on the back of my credit card.

I was expecting trouble. Sadly, I expect any negotiation with a giant corporation to be more a curse than a blessing. Especially if I have to converse with a synthetic voice that’s supposed to pick up keywords in my answers and respond intelligently.

Instead, I got an amazing agent.

She couldn’t book my flights either, because her company has rules against issuing tickets for unaccompanied minors. But she set up an end-run around the system so that I could book my granddaughter’s flights directly with the airline, and then get points applied against my payment.

The airline agent was equally helpful.

The transaction took an entire morning on the telephone. But instead of having to beat my way through an impenetrable thicket of rules and regulations, the two of them made it easy. Even pleasant.

I thanked them both, just in case these calls were – as we’re often advised – “recorded for monitoring and training purposes…”

Later that week, a priest urged, “Count your blessings; too often, we let our blessings slip by, unnoticed.”

I hadn’t thought of those phone calls as blessings. But they were.

I don’t often recognize the telephone itself as a blessing. But later that same day, I got a call from an old friend on the other side of the country.

Without the phone, we might never have made contact again.

That was a blessing.

Hot running water is a blessing when I scrub my pots and pans in the sink.

When I sit down to watch the nightly news – although I have doubts about endless newscasts being a blessing — my dog lies on the floor and lays her head on my foot. She is definitely a blessing.

The Canadian medical system is a blessing.

Even though most people would want to avoid it, the experience of looking after my wife in the final months of her life was a blessing.

Having friends is a blessing.

Masks are a blessing when they protect my health and the health of my loved ones. And hearing aids are a blessing when those masks conceal people’s lips.

Just being alive is a blessing.

The words of an old song come back to me: “Count your blessings, name them one by one…” Thanks to that priest’s comment, I now realize that my blessings don’t have to be big things like winning a lottery or falling in love. Many blessings are the little things, the overlooked things, the everyday things.

Whether or not I attribute those blessings to some beneficent “Lord” pulling strings, the important thing is I recognize them as blessings. I am grateful for them. And that I radiate that gratitude so I might also be a blessing to others.

Jim Taylor lives in Lake Country.

rewrite@shaw.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Nurse, nine months pregnant, performs CPR saving man’s life

Just Posted

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres.
RCMP raid Rutland home

The officers confirmed they are on scene for an on-going drug investigation

Columnist Jim Taylor nearly overlooked a blessing that was an airline representative going above and beyond to get his 16-year-old granddaughter home for Thanksgiving. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Counting my unexpected blessings

Faith and Life columnist Jim Taylor counts his blessings

Ivan and Jamie Gracia Rivera represent for Mexico at last year’s Gathering Together Multicultural Festival in Salmon Arm. The two operate Salmon Arm restaurant Cantina Vallarta. This summer, Ivan opened new Mexican restaurants in Sicamous and Lake Country. (File photo)
Salmon Arm restaurateur brings taste of Mexico to Sicamous, and Lake Country

Cantina Vallarta owner Ivan Rivera embraces opportunities amid pandemic

New York Skyline.
Morning Start: New York City Is Going to Get Bigger to Prepare for Climate Change

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Requiring students to write the Foundation Skills Assessment testing continues to be a hot point of debate within the public school education community. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan teachers push to cancel FSA testing

School board defers request to committee for further discussion

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

Nathan Hrushkin, left, helps Francois Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, assemble a plaster cast onto a fossilized dinosaur bone, which was discovered by Hrushkin in the Horseshoe Valley of southern Alberta in an undated handout photo. Experts say the 12-year-old Calgary boy’s discovery will fill a significant gap in their knowledge of dinosaur evolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dion Hrushkin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Discovery by little Nathan:’ Boy, 12, finds fossil of duck-billed dinosaur in Alberta

Nathan and his dad have learned that the bone belonged to a young hadrosaur

Participating in a Zoom press conference on Thursday morning (Oct. 15) about the death of Traevon Desjarlis-Chalifoux in Abbotsford were (clockwise from top left) Harvey McLeod, Theresa Campiou, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Robert Phillips and Sarah Rauch.
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Body of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found in closet 4 days after reported missing

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Nurse, nine months pregnant, performs CPR saving man’s life

Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Abbotsford woman filmed unusual activity in the sky on Wednesday night.
VIDEO: Abbotsford woman records unusual object in the sky

Apparent unidentified flying object spotted on Wednesday night near McCallum Road exit

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Search for missing Vancouver hiker in Manning Park intensifies

Efforts are hindered by freezing temperatures and snow

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
2 men appeal convictions in Surrey Six slayings

They were convicted of murdering six people in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

Most Read