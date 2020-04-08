Cougar caught on camera in Lake Country

A nighttime visitor to the Carrs Landing area was caught on camera peering through the door of a home.

A resident living on Coral Beach Road captured what appears to be a cougar coming up to their door peering through the glass window and wandering away.

The incident occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on March 30.

Residents of Lake Country took to Facebook to comment on the video, noting many have seen cougars and other wildlife in the area but never so close to a home.

The big cat disappeared on camera and it’s unclear where it went. There have been no other sightings reported on social media.

