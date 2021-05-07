Cops reach new heights for Okanagan kids

Nor-Val Rentals is doing the heavy lifting Saturday in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country

Look up, way up around the Okanagan Saturday.

Cops for Kids riders are going to extreme heights to raise funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

Nor-Val Rentals is doing the heavy lifting, and providing scissor lifts at SaveOn Foods locations in West Kelowna, Kelowna Orchard Plaza and Lake Country. Riders will take turns spinning 30 feet in the air from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the three locations. Meanwhile a partner will be down on the ground, collecting donations for Cops for Kids. Supporters are encouraged to drive-thru and make a donation to support their efforts to assist local children.

“We’re very excited to partner with Nor-Val Rentals and SaveOn Foods for this event,” rider and Cops for Kids director Gail Harrison. “Not only are they helping us with this fundraiser, but SaveOn Foods is also helping to feed our ride team in September. These folks are truly helping us make a difference to local children.”

For the riders, this will serve as one of their many training rides in preparation for the Cops for Kids Ride Sept. 10-19 across south eastern B.C. In order to be a part of the team, each rider must provide their own equipment, fundraise a minimum of $2,500, train on their own time, and volunteer at events like these.

Cops for Kids fundraise throughout the year to support ongoing requests for families in crisis. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.copsforkids.org or check out and follow the Cops for Kids Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

