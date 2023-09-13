The Kelowna RCMP are bringing back their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events for the first time since April. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP are bringing back their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events for the first time since April. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Cops, coffee and conversation comes back to Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP are hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on Sept. 14, 21, 28

After successful events earlier this year, the Kelowna RCMP are bringing back their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ campaign.

The purpose of the event is to bring the RCMP and the community together by taking part in conversations, giving the public a chance to express opinions, issues, and concerns they have.

“We have been missing these events,” says Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Mike Della-Paolera. “It was a busy summer with music festivals, Falcons baseball and other sporting events along with the province wide B.C. Wildfires. In the past, Coffee with a Cop has been a great way to connect with several community members to hear their stories of what’s happening in their neighbourhoods. We also really like our locally owned coffee shops.”

The RCMP will be holding the event on three consecutive Thursdays, starting on Sept. 14, at three different coffee shops:

  • Thursday September 14, 2023 – Milk Shed Coffee – 4629 Lakeshore Road – 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
  • Thursday September 21, 2023 – Bean Scene –100-1615 Dickson Avenue – 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
  • Thursday September 28, 2023 – Model Bean Coffee – 205 Asher Road – 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

The public does not have to buy a coffee to talk to the RCMP.

