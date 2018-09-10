Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

The first official day of fall isn’t until Sept. 22, but it will certainly feel like autumn this week in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler weather pattern across the region, with showers off and on almost everyday.

There will be a significant improvement in air quality due to an unstable airmass pushing out the smoke from the B.C. wildfires.

RELATED: Military marches into Princeton BC and lends hand to firefighters

However, Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Ervin says areas such as Similkameen and South Okanagan may experience local smoke due to the wildfires still burning in that region.

Southerly winds will pick up in the afternoon, on Monday, for Kelowna and Vernon, while the South Okanagan will see northwest winds of about 20 km/hr.

Tuesday, the Okanagan and Shuswap are forecast to receive thunderstorms starting in the afternoon with temperatures about 19 C.

Wednesday, temperatures are anticipated to drop across the region to 14 C in the Shuswap and 16 C in the Okanagan.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Vintage vehicles, hot rods on display in Summerland
Next story
Video: Battle of the barnyard

Just Posted

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

A chilly weekend in Kelowna: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna spent the weekend

RCMP chase down alleged arsonist

The man was apprehended before reaching a wooded area

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

Help sought for kitten struck by vehicle in the Shuswap

SPCA seeks donations for procedure to repair serious injuries

Video: Two plays, one show, to be held in mysterious Kelowna locations this fall

New Vintage Theatre’s fall Starry Nights theatre has begun

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Video: Battle of the barnyard

Farm animals compete in watermelon eating contest in Princeton.

Most Read