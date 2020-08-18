Computer courses for seniors start-up at Parkinson Activity Centre

The Parkinson Activity Centre in Kelowna is known as a place where seniors can gather and participate in many activities such as dancing, bridge, crib, keep fit, carpet bowling, table tennis, billiards and pickleball.

Activities that are a bit more challenging for some of the 50-plus crowd are computers and computer programs.

With the re-opening of the activity centre, after months of closure due to COVID-19, computer classes are now being scheduled for the start of September.

Volunteer instructors with the Parkinson Senior Society have been instructing Windows Computers for seniors since 2000. Many things have changed over the years, from devices to programs, but one thing that remains the same is the Parkinson Activity Centre’s ability to provide a way for seniors to feel comfortable with computers.

Seniors’ computer courses will range in length from one and two hours. For those who are new to computers, the basic computer course is six hours long, broken into two three hour sessions. Student manuals are provided for all of the courses.

In addition to in-class programs, the society offers tech support for seniors who may experience computer glitches or program errors.

Seniors can also visit the centre on the second Tuesday of the month as well as the last Wednesday of the month, between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., to talk to an instructor about computers or computer issues.

Computer courses for seniors will begin on Sept. 8. You can view the course listing at www.parkinsonseniors.com.

Seniors wishing more information can contact the Parkinson Activity Centre at 250-762-4108.

READ MORE: Ebus expands service to Kelowna, Salmon Arm

READ MORE: Summerland to get 22 more electric car charging stations

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors