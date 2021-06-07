Community rallies behind Vernon family after death of husband, father

Nearly $20,000 was raised in support of the Bailey family after the tragic loss of husband, father Scott, left, June 3, 2021. (GoFundMe)

The Vernon-area community is rallying its support behind a family in their darkest hour.

Nearly $20,000 was raised in three days following the discovery of Scott Bailey’s body on June 3.

“The funds raised will go to any therapy or counselling the four of them will need over the next few months, and most likely years, as well as any other unforeseen needs Kim (Bailey) may have,” reads the Support Fund for Kim and the Kids GoFundMe page.

The father of three was reported missing on May 31.

Searches for the 41-year-old man intensified as private citizens, family and friends of the Baileys turned their attention to the mountains and forested areas to look for the white pickup truck and red ATV.

A Facebook group was used to coordinate the efforts of volunteers searching by quad, dirt bike and by air.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s investigation led to a forested area Thursday where Bailey’s body was discovered after 7 p.m, Thursday, June 3.

The death is not considered to be suspicious and BC Coroners Service is conducting its own fact-finding investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the unexpected death.

“Thank you to all who assisted in the search and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to Scott’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

A meal train has also been kickstarted for the family. The web portal allows individuals to donate food or gift cards to the family.

“Like many of us, we are at a loss for words when it comes to such a tragedy,” writes campaign manager Melissa de Groot. “To say Scott will be missed is an absolute understatement.

“It’s hard to know exactly how to help during this time but we are hoping that taking the work out of some meal planning can help in the smallest way.”

For more information visit mealtrain.com/trains/0orgd9. To donate to the GoFundMe, visit https://gofund.me/82a15868.

