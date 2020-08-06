The Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts donor, Ben Amos presented the 2020 arts bursary to Halle Foster, Trystin Simon, Tianna Ferlizza and Josephine Kay. (Contributed)

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen presents bursaries worth more than $40,000

Nine endowment funds provided bursaries to 20 students within region

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has presented 20 students in the region with bursaries worth more than $40,000.

“This year nine different endowment funds granted bursaries to local students of all ages. These endowment funds have been created by donors who believe in the value of education and its power to improve quality of life for an individual and their family,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and community initiatives for the foundation.

“We had an overwhelming amount of applicants to our bursary program this year, which we were surprised at, due to the pandemic and intermittent school routines.”

This year, 11 students received the Dr. John and Kathy Scarfo Fund bursaries, which granted each student over $3,200.

READ ALSO: Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen announces funding for charities responding to COVID-19

READ ALSO: Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

These bursaries were awarded to students who live an active and healthy lifestyle and are pursuing education in an effort to improve life for themselves and their families.

The recipients are Reiley Terbasket, Jessica ter Wolbeek, Halle Foster, Kudrat Mundi, Jennifer Zepeda, Kalezafar Lawrence, Natalie Farmer, Nikki Adams, Sheila Wilson, Jonas Laurent Henderson and Ashley Stocker.

Four students received bursaries worth $1,000 each through the Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts.

The recipients are Halle Foster, Trystin Simon, Josephine Kay and Tianna Ferlizza.

The fund was established after the death of community leader Sharon Amos. The bursaries are given to students pursuing education in the arts.

Three students received funding through the South Okanagan Aboriginal Bursary Fund.

The fund was created in 2013 by an anonymous donor to support local Indigenous students. Shortly after the fund was created, another anonymous donor came forward with an additional $10,000.

This year’s recipients are Lyndzie Caron, Nyah Meller and Jeanne Maxine Clements. Each will receive more than $600.

Emma Kathleen Thomson was named this year’s recipient of the Culver Family Bursary and was awarded $1,400 towards her post secondary schooling.

The fund was established to support students entering their second year of humanities.

Trystin Simon received a $500 bursary through the Lynn and Brian Jackson Endowment for Fine Arts.

This fund is to support students pursuing an education in fine arts programs.

Connor Girone received more than $900 as the recipient of this year’s Charles and Irene Armstrong Bursary. The fund supports students pursuing an education to improve their lives and better support their families.

Reid Robinson received more than $1,300 through the L and R Supplementary Bursary. The bursary was established to support students pursing education to upgrade for employment qualification.

“Congratulations to all of the recipients of this year’s bursaries. I encourage everyone to reapply next year when the bursary funding cycle opens again in March of 2021,” said Trudeau.

Students

