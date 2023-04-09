Community comes together for annual Stuff the Cruiser event in West Kelowna

The event was held at Real Canadian Superstore on Louie Drive

The annual Stuff the Cruiser event in West Kelowna was held at the Real Canadian Superstore on Apr. 8, 2023. (West Kelowna RCMP)

Hundreds of items were collected during the annual Stuff the Cruiser event in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna RCMP, Westbank Law Enforcement bylaw officers, and RCMP volunteers joined Real Canadian Superstore staff at the West Kelowna grocery store on April 8 to collect donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We are grateful to have been invited to this event and will continue to support our community partners and those in need,” stated Corporal Judith Bertrand of the West Kelowna RCMP.

An exact number of items collected was not shared.

The event was initiated by the Loss Prevention Officers working at the Superstore on Louie Dr.

