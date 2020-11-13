Gary Bonneau is the Community Champion for November 2020. (Contributed)

Gary Bonneau is the Community Champion for November 2020. (Contributed)

Community Champion: Gary Bonneau gives hand up to community living with addiction

‘I’ve learned about the history of our band and some of the reasons why we are where we are today,’ former OKIB councilman says

Gary Bonneau is an empathetic, compassionate and kind man. He has a welcome smile, a calm demeanour and a good sense of humour.

These qualities have been crucial to the longevity of his service in the addictions continuum of care for both outpatient and residential programs.

Bonneau has helped many people over the years with either having a life of sobriety, celebrating a life well-lived, or by being there to hold space with someone in one of their darkest moments. He has spent 32 years supporting individuals on their road to recovery from addiction, trauma, grief and all the associated impacts upon families and communities.

Although a trained addictions counsellor working in the field, there was a period in his life when he himself was drinking too much and assuming he was hiding it well. A treatment counsellor suggested he participate in the addictions program to help understand what his clients experience in their recovery.

Bonneau humbly realized the irony of the situation and said, “It made me look at some issues in life that I didn’t want to acknowledge, I believe it was one of the best things I ever did.”

It was also an opportunity to meet Marjorie Mackie, a residential addictions counsellor, who changed his life. One of Mackie’s profound statements opened Bonneau’s eyes and guided both his life and his work: “Even the tiniest light will overpower the darkness; let that light be you.”

With her understanding and encouragement, he was able to make the changes necessary to help himself. Later, after receiving training at Okanagan College, Bonneau worked as an addictions counsellor at the Round Lake Treatment Centre for 12 years, helping others on their road to sobriety.

As a result of serving two terms on council from 1993-97.

“I’ve learned about the history of our band and some of the reasons why we are where we are today,” Bonneau said.

Bonneau is proud of his sqilxw heritage and is equally proud to share it with others.

He’s worked at several jobs before joining the Okanagan Indian Band as an addictions worker in June of 1999.

He also was a member of the Okanagan Nation Response Team where he helped support members who experienced traumatic events by providing de-briefing, grief support, suicide ideation prevention and more.

There are many people who have been helped by Bonneau’s encouragement and who have gone on to a strong recovery.

Bonneau has been gratified to see those he worked with achieve their goals such as full-time employment, completing their GED testing, or entering post-secondary programs. Many have also been able to strengthen their family and community relationships, find their own passion in life and make other life-changing experiences.

The dedication Bonneau has to his work and his contribution to the community is immeasurable.

The monthly Community Champion feature is submitted by Respect Works Here, which is an initiative of the Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan. They are also the host agency for the Local Immigration Partnership Council and the Thompson Okanagan Respect Network.

READ MORE: Community Champion: Hugh Carter celebrates teamwork in volunteering

READ MORE: Falkland association hosts virtual raffle in lieu of COVID cancelled Stampede

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream doesn’t let COVID cancel Remembrance

Just Posted

Gary Bonneau is the Community Champion for November 2020. (Contributed)
Community Champion: Gary Bonneau gives hand up to community living with addiction

‘I’ve learned about the history of our band and some of the reasons why we are where we are today,’ former OKIB councilman says

Eight-year-old Jonah McMillan places a paper wreath at the Coldstream Cenotaph Nov. 11, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Coldstream doesn’t let COVID cancel Remembrance

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Residents host their own service Nov. 11

The Vernon Family Resource Centre has re-designed its programming to ensure it can continue supporting its clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)
Vernon family centre adapts to COVID-19

Programming re-designed to ensure supports continue for Vernon families

No occupants were found near a car fire near off Westside Road Nov. 11. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Still no driver found in Westside Road car fire

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP now investigating incident

John Beuhler performs at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club in Vancouver in 2016. Beuhler will headline the Kelowna Curling Club for Train Wreck Comedy Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (YouTube photo)
‘COVID-safe’ comedy coming to Kelowna Curling Club

Eat and Laugh at the Kelowna Curling Club on Saturday, Nov. 21

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

2019 Heritage Fair, Mission Hill Elementary. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Positive COVID-19 case at North Okanagan elementary school

Mission Hill families alerted to ‘community member’ isolating

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)
Kelowna council to consider yearly Bernard Avenue closure

The pilot project saw Bernard close to vehicles between July and September this year

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

Incident discovered at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Staff cleaning city hall on Nov. 11 after the second vandalism incident within three weeks. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
$1,500 reward offered for information on Kelowna city hall vandalism

City hall has been defaced with messaging critical of COVID-19 response twice in the past month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read