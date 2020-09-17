Coldstream shutterbug scoops top prize

A Coldstream shutterbug didn’t have to go too far out of his way to land first prize in the BC SPCA’s Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest.

Thomas Haslinger captured an image of a snacky chipmunk and of more than 956 submitted photographs, his was selected as No. 1 in the Backyard Habitats category.

The category highlights the special relationship with wild animals and backyards, the BC SPCA said in a statement Thursday, Sept. 17.

Now, Haslinger’s adorable photograph will be featured in the upcoming issue of BC SPCA’s Animal Sense magazine. It will also appear in a pack of greeting cards along with the judges’ top three choices in each category and the 12 People’s Choice winners. The greeting cards will be available for purchase in the online store at shop.spca.bc.ca.

“With more than 956 photos submitted, it was a challenge for the contest judges to highlight only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife, BC SPCA spokesperson Erin Ryan said.

“We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise more than $32,920 to help the BC SPCA care for injured and orphaned wildlife.”

READ MORE: B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

READ MORE: Sump pump fire doused in basement of Vernon home

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.