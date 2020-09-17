Coldstream’s Thomas Haslinger won first place in the Backyard Habitats category in the BC SPCA’s annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest Sept. 17, 2020. (Contributed)

Coldstream shutterbug scoops top prize

Thomas Haslinger’s photo of a chipmunk named No. 1 in backyard category

A Coldstream shutterbug didn’t have to go too far out of his way to land first prize in the BC SPCA’s Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest.

Thomas Haslinger captured an image of a snacky chipmunk and of more than 956 submitted photographs, his was selected as No. 1 in the Backyard Habitats category.

The category highlights the special relationship with wild animals and backyards, the BC SPCA said in a statement Thursday, Sept. 17.

Now, Haslinger’s adorable photograph will be featured in the upcoming issue of BC SPCA’s Animal Sense magazine. It will also appear in a pack of greeting cards along with the judges’ top three choices in each category and the 12 People’s Choice winners. The greeting cards will be available for purchase in the online store at shop.spca.bc.ca.

“With more than 956 photos submitted, it was a challenge for the contest judges to highlight only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife, BC SPCA spokesperson Erin Ryan said.

“We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise more than $32,920 to help the BC SPCA care for injured and orphaned wildlife.”

READ MORE: B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

READ MORE: Sump pump fire doused in basement of Vernon home

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan takes two wins in water challenge

Just Posted

Vernon police catch porch pirate

A 45-year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property

Coldstream shutterbug scoops top prize

Thomas Haslinger’s photo of a chipmunk named No. 1 in backyard category

Morning Start: It’s Illegal to Sell Photos of the Eiffel Tower at Night

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Central Okanagan schools adjusting to changes

In-class instruction registration reaches 97 per cent of school district’s 22,403 students

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax credits

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

LETTER: Lekhi family received support from Summerland

Family was showed kindness following racist vandalism in summer

Conservation groups blast province for logging in caribou habitat near Revelstoke

In the last year, 104 cuts have been approved near Revelstoke in caribou habitat

West Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen wheelchair

The wheelchair, along with several other items, were stolen from the man’s vehicle while he was fishing on Sept. 9

Okanagan Three Tenors perform at seniors care facilities

Summerland-based trio has been holding outdoor concerts during the summer

Bird evacuated from potential Okanagan home fire

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the home near Swan Lake just after 11 a.m. Thursday

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

Shuswap MLA opposed to ‘opportunistic’ snap election

Greg Kyllo says fall election would essentially shut down government when it’s needed most

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is 25 kilometres south of Kelowna and is currently considered ‘out of control’

Most Read