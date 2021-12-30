Cold weather brings ice hockey to Okanagan Lake

The weather in Vernon was cold enough to cover Okanagan Lake with a thick sheet of ice, but it wasn’t cold enough to keep residents indoors.
On Wednesday a number of people could be seen skating and playing ice hockey on shovelled-off sections of the lake, with the cold making the ice thick enough to skate on.
According to the Canadian Red Cross, ice should be a minimum of 15 cm thick for walking or skating alone, 20 cm for skating parties or games and 25 cm for snowmobiles.
Temperatures dropped to -16 C Wednesday evening with a high likelihood of snow, according to Environment Canada.
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com