Coffee with a Cop extends cups to Vernon seniors

North Okanagan seniors take note:
The coffee will be on the local constabulary.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be hosting a Coffee With A Cop for seniors at the Schubert Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9-10:30 a.m.
“We’re buying the coffee, you bring the conversation,” said Supt. Shawna Baher, officer in charge. “Connecting with seniors in our community is incredibly important to us. We’re hosting this event to hear specifically from our seniors; to give them a chance to share their concerns with us in a relaxed environment where they’re comfortable talking about what’s on their mind.”
Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations by providing an opportunity for community members to connect directly with their police officers in an informal setting.
“Seniors in the community are invited to come, sit down, and enjoy a cup of coffee and a one-on-one conversation with a uniformed police officer from the local detachment,” said Baher.
