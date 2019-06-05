Coffee sales send Okanagan kids to camp

Today is Camp Day at Tim Hortons locations

Getting a coffee never felt so good.

Today, Wednesday, June 5 is Tim Hortons Camp Day at locations across the country, including right here in the Okanagan.

See: Camp Day brews up support in Vernon

The purchase of any hot beverage today could change a life, as all proceeds from sales will help kids go to camp.

“Underprivileged parents that can’t afford to send their kids to camp get that great experience,” said Jennifer, a staff member at Vernon’s Okanagan Landing Tim Hortons. “It helps build their confidence and it’s really helpful.”

There’s also s’more donuts just for Camp Day and individual stores also have additional fundraisers.

Over at the 25th Avenue store in Vernon you can buy a balloon for $1 and pop it for a chance at prizes. Donations are also accepted.

“Every year we’ve done a really great job in our community for that cause,” said Jennifer.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Time capsule found in wall of White Rock church slated for demolition
Next story
Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

In a surprise move, Lenetta Parry leaves the region’s largest food bank

Kelowna man on trial for murder denies tossing hammer was throwing away evidence

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read