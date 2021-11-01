Clothing drive keeps Vernon’s homeless warm

As the chill of winter begins to set in, warmth is being sought for those out in the cold.

HOPE Okanagan is hosting a clothing drive Sunday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at People Place.

The volunteer outreach group serves primarily women, but also men, who are experiencing homelessness, coping with addiction or are exploited and working in the sex trade.

It is the only night-time outreach program on the streets of Kelowna and Vernon.

“HOPE exists to support vulnerable women on their journey to realizing their own dreams of living a safe and healthy life,” said Angie Lohr, executive director.

They are in need of men’s and women’s coats, boots, socks, runners, toques, gloves, sweatpants, warm tops, sweaters, chocolates, hair brushes and new or used makeup.

Volunteers are also needed. Anyone who would like to help out can apply at hopeokanagan.com/volunteer-1.

HOPE has also recently launched a Jewels of Hope program and is actively searching for volunteers for it.

The program is for vulnerable women in the Okanagan to gather in a safe place to make jewelry.

For more information, visit jewelsofhope.ca.

