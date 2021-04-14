Click your way to a trail adventure near Vernon

Paralympian spotlights wheelchair-accessible paths in new web feature on trail society’s website

Accessibility specialist Sonja Gaudet with Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association on the Okanagan Rail Trail near Oyama. (Contributed)

Accessibility specialist Sonja Gaudet with Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association on the Okanagan Rail Trail near Oyama. (Contributed)

Vernon’s ‘go-to’ source for trail information just got better.

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society has been supporting trail users for over 25 years, with information, advice and mapping that transcends jurisdictional boundaries and uses updated technology.

The society’s online interactive map and website have just been refreshed and can be found at ribbonsofgreen.ca.

The interactive map now showcases 57 local trails within the Greater Vernon area, displayed according to difficulty.

Easily viewed on a smartphone, tablet or computer, the map shows trails by colour: 23 easy, 18 moderate and 16 difficult trails.

Each mapped trail includes a photo and description of the trail length, access points and parking, trail surface, potential hazards, scenic features, history and whether dogs are permitted.

This interactive map has become a popular hiking tool with over 35,000 visits since the map’s inception in 2018.

A new website feature is the ‘Wheelchair Access’ tab, developed with assistance from Sonja Gaudet, accessibility specialist with Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

Not only are trails rated for wheelchair accessibility, but the website also offers recommendations and tips for access.

Check out the tips offered under ‘Trail Etiquette’.

With the enormous increase in walkers, dog walkers and cyclists using our local trails during the pandemic, being kind to our fellow hikers and cyclists, the trail and our environment have become even more essential.

Ingrid Neumann is a director at Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

READ MORE: Vernon hiking trails available for people with mobility issues

READ MORE: Fire pits a flop in Vernon’s Polson Park

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon resort challenge to fill the gap heard loud

Just Posted

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard left his post to grab a drink

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

SilverStar Mountain Resort sales managers Tamara Melanson (Destination, left) and Ginny Scott (Local, right) present Community Foundation of North Okanagan executive director Leanne Hammond with $17,375, the March total from the resort’s Filling the Gap program to help local families. The amount also includes a donation from Bannister GM and proceeds of the Star’s chair auction. (Photo submitted)
Vernon resort challenge to fill the gap heard loud

SilverStar’s Filling The Gap program contributes more than $42,000 in partnership with Community Foundation North Okanagan

A Canada goose can be seen via drone footage nesting in an elevated osprey nest near Crystal Waters south of Vernon April 11, 2021. (Alister James McLellan photo)
WATCH: Goose moves into osprey nest near Vernon

Drone footage captured near Crystal Waters shows a goose nesting higher than usual…

Fifty-one improperly discarded needles were picked up from Vernon streets in four months as part of the Folks on Spokes program. (File)
85% fewer needles found around Vernon

Folks on Spokes numbers showing fewer improperly discarded sharps

Titanic was the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. Photo provided and colourized by Jiri Ferdinand.
QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

Titanic sank 109 years ago today, after hitting an iceberg

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. sees 873 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, decline continues

Hospitalizations up to 377, two more deaths for 1,515 total

Two men were seen removing red dresses alongside the Island Highway in Oyster Bay. (Submitted photo)
Observers ‘gutted’ as pair filmed removing red dresses hung along B.C. highway

Activists hung the dresses to raise awareness for Indigenous Murdered/Missing Women & Girls

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A grey whale off the coast of Vancouver Island is being monitored by Canadian and U.S. researchers, as it has developed lesions after being tagged last year. To try and prevent systemic infection from developing, the team administered antibiotics to the whale on March 31 and April 1. (Photo from the NOAA Fisheries website)
Grey whale off Vancouver Island develops lesions after being tagged, researchers monitor its condition

Canadian and U.S. whale experts administered antibiotics to the animal on March 31, April 1

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The B.C. Coroners Service reported a record number of 175 overdose deaths related to illicit drugs in June. Approximately 5,000 people have died due to illicit-drug overdoses since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former health officials, advocates reflect on anniversary of B.C.’s overdose emergency

The year of the pandemic saw record-high overdose deaths

Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss., holds a box containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
EXPLAINER: What’s known about COVID vaccines and rare clots

These are not typical blood clots – they’re weird in two ways

Marylou Jensen. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP searching for missing senior

Marylou Jensen left her Grenfell Road home on foot at 5 p.m.

A dumpster was on fire behind a residential complex in downtown Penticton Tuesday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Dumpster fire extinguished in downtown Penticton

There has been a string of dumpster fires lately

Most Read