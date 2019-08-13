Clean up City Park this Saturday

Parley for Oceans is hosting a cleanup this Saturday at Kelowna City Park

A project out of the U.S. is turning its attention to Canada, as it looks to clean up more than 850,000 square meters of the country’s shorelines.

Two teams from Parley for Oceans are travelling across Canada, one on the East Coast and the other heading West from Toronto to help tidy the nation’s waterways.

Parley for Oceans is a New York based project that focuses on raising awareness around the fragility of oceans and addresses major threats toward them.

According to Hans Schippers, the Canada Program Coordinator for Parley for Oceans, this project is part of a global effort with other teams around the world.

“We look to engage local communities in the fight against plastic pollution and teach them about the effects plastic pollution has in marine environments,” he said. “ Through the cleanups we host, local volunteers will have a better understanding about plastic pollution and will be inspired to take action in their community.”

This Saturday, a cleanup will take place at Kelowna’s City Park from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Shuswap photographer captures Perseid meteor shower

Schippers is looking for volunteers to assist in the clean up along Okanagan Lake.

Those interested in helping can email hans@parley.tv.

Check out www.parley.tv for more information.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews credited with saving Okanagan raptor rehab centre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap photographer captures Perseid meteor shower

Just Posted

Feds invest a quarter million into B.C. cherry industry

South Korea is the next big market the B.C. Cherry Association is aiming for

UPDATE: Enterprise Way re-opened after report of found explosive device confirmed false

People in buildings on Enterprise Way, between Leckie Road and Hunter, told to leave area

One cyclist dead after being struck by a semi truck in Kelowna

The man was 69-years-old

One dead in two-vehicle crash overnight in Kelowna

A 30-year-old male from Burnaby was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased

Kelowna child amputee aims to inspire others

The 13-year-old spends her youth defying a disability

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Ottawa announces funding for Vernon youth advocacy centre

Oak Centre to receive $340,000 over 3 years to further its efforts to support abused youth

Carnaval del Sol Kelowna to host end of summer fiesta

Get ready to enjoy all that Latin American culture has to offer

Shuswap photographer captures Perseid meteor shower

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across the night sky

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Okanagan communities consider new swimming pool

Online survey asks public for input into potential new pool for Enderby city, rural

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Bylaw changes to allow suites and breweries in downtown Summerland

Bylaw amendments brought forward at Aug. 11 municipal council meeting

Most Read