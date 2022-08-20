Classics and hot rod on display at Kelowna’s first annual Show n’ Shine

Cars old and new took over Bernand Avenue in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Aug. 20.

In the first annual Show n’ Shine event, cars from hot rods to collectibles and more were on display for residents to discover and have a meet and greet with the vehicle owners.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and fans were able to vote on which car was their favourite. Each car had a piece of paper with a QR code on it where people could scan and vote on the best overall car, the best import car, and the best domestic car.

The winners are going to be announced on the Downtown Kelowna Association’s website and social channels on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Winners are going to receive a Show n’ Shine package.

READ MORE: Who Let The Dogs Out? Canines take on Kelowna’s Dirty Mutter

READ MORE: Cruising Downhill: Longboarding competition takes on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car ShowsCity of KelownaEventsKelowna