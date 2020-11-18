A Christmas elf has been seen and heard shouting from rooftops that Santa is coming to town Nov. 27. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)

Christmas coming early to North Okanagan

Sitting on Santa’s lap is out, but he and Mrs. Claus are still coming to town

An elf has been spotted running around the city’s downtown core yelling, “Santa’s coming.”

“He was spotted on the roof of the Sun Valley Mall, yelling to the masses,” Downtown Vernon Association marketing manager Peter Kaz said.

The Christmas elf was even in some local businesses (with his mask on), notifying guests.

“The spirit of Christmas has arrived early this year,” Kaz said.

Santa is coming downtown Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. at Vernon Teach & Learn. He will be a live window display, as guests can visit with through the large window.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be safe in their work space every Saturday in December, while chatting with families passing by and even taking photos (with his photographers).

“As an extra treat, he will have wonderful gifts to pass through his carefully designed chimney,” Kaz said. “To the other side of the glass.”

Downtown shoppers can also enjoy a wandering elf and carolers, who will be roaming the streets every Friday and Saturday.

The DVA is also giving an early gift to shoppers with free parking every Saturday Nov. 27-Dec. 6 at every downtown parking meter, the Parkade and the surface lots across from Eatology and below the Library.

“It’s the end of 2020 and in a safe manner, the Christmas spirit will be alive for all to hear and see in Downtown Vernon,” Kaz said.

ChristmasCoronavirusSanta Claus

Most Read