Facebook

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Chris Hemsworth is on a selfie-stick adventure in Vancouver.

The Australian celebrity was in the Hollywood of the North filming his new movie Bad Times at the El Royal, directed by Drew Goddard.

Hemsworth took to social media to give his praise of Canada and beautiful Vancouver, with a video capturing a view high above Stanley Park.

He seemed to be quite taken with the sights of the city saying, “Take a look at that view would ya, this will do just fine.”

The 34-year-old also shaved off his signature ‘Thor’ beard for his new role, giving fans something to talk about.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tightening the defense against invasive mussels

Just Posted

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Rain barrels help conserve water

Central Okanagan residents can buy a rain barrel April 22 at Earth Day sale

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Woman arrested in string of Armstrong fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Kissel keeps Vernon on their feet

Country performance has crowd partying on a Monday night, like it’s a Friday

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Most Read