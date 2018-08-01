Children left fatherless after heart transplant fails

The friends and family of a former Kelowna man are looking to raise funds to help his wife

Friends and family of a former Kelowna mother are reaching out to the public in a desperate plea to help her and her three children.

Five days ago, Jessica Wanner’s life changed forever when her husband Troy suddenly passed away leaving her to raise three children on her own.

Troy Wanner went to the hospital about two months after his stomach started to swell and he began struggling to breathe.

Unfortunately, the heart transplant Troy had received 10 years ago, was being rejected by his body.

At 29, an unknown virus attacked his heart and he had to receive a heart transplant.

According to Troy’s sister Jena, until recently her big brother lived a healthy normal life, working and taking care of his family.

That is until tragedy struck and Troy’s body rejected his heart. After 45 days in hospital, the father of three died.

Now, Jena and her family are hoping to help Troy’s wife Jessica with the task of raising three kids without a dad. A GoFundMe has been created for the Wanner family to help with the funeral costs and the financial burden Jessica must take on.

“We are calling upon all family, friends, co-workers, fellow transplant recipients, and anyone else that feels it in their heart to help by contributing financially,” stated Jena.

The family moved to Edmonton earlier this year after Jessica got a job with CP Rail. Troy was a manager of a new restaurant in town and the kids were starting school again in September.

The GoFundMe is looking to raise $100,000, so far $28,667 has been raised.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
