Charities gain awareness through ‘Do Some Good’

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

Nonprofits and community groups now have a better way to gain awareness for their causes. Do Some Good and Black Press Media have partnered together to give community organizations access to local media, hassle free.

Do Some Good is a platform and app built to support the needs of local causes and provide a way to gain the support they need. If you are a charity, non-profit or community group, you can gain attention for your worthy cause by simply posting a story on the platform that can be automatically be promoted to Black Press’s local media publication.

You can also post volunteer positions, events and even attract donations. Best of all the technology is free to use due to the support of key business partners.

“The Do Some Good platform has helped out our little charity immensely,’ said Casey Hamilton from Okanagan Fruit Tree Project and Central Okanagan Community Farm. “We have had numerous volunteers contact us through the platform and get involved in providing fresh produce to local nonprofits. Do Some Good makes it easy for us to post our charity’s needs and get help quickly.”

Finding volunteers, promoting your cause, and managing events can all be done from the Do Some Good platform, easily. It’s completely free to sign-up and you can start posting about your causes immediately. If you are an individual, you can also use the platform to find volunteer positions and post good stories your community should know about.

READ MORE: Coming together to Do Some Good

Visit https://dosomegood.ca/ to learn more and signup.

