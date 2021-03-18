A 107-year-old baby photo was found in the pages of a book borrowed from the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 17, 2021. (Facebook photo)

A 107-year-old baby photo was found in the pages of a book borrowed from the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 17, 2021. (Facebook photo)

Century-old baby photo found in borrowed Vernon library book

The Okanagan Regional Library is hoping to return the photo to its owner

A baby photo more than 100 years old has turned up in the pages of an Okanagan library book, and the local branch is hoping to find its owner.

The Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) took to Facebook Wednesday, March 17, to share the portrait of a young toddler dressed in a puffy white outfit, which was found in the folds of a book borrowed from the Vernon library branch.

Clues as to who the photo belongs to are scrawled on its flip side.

The name Thomas Frances Pashley is written next to what would appear to be a second name, “Tip” Harvey. The photo is dated July 7, 1914 — about 107 years ago. Given the nickname, it’s likely Tip is the young babe pictured.

However, an online search suggests the scrawlings are just one name, not two. As one commenter pointed out, a genealogy website lists the name Thomas Francis Pashley Harvey as a man born in Toronto on July 7, 1914, who died in Kelowna in March 1990 at the age of 75.

“We would love to be able to give it back to its owner,” the regional library’s post reads.

Those who may have an inkling as to who the owner of the photo might be can reach out to the Vernon branch of the ORL at help@orl.bc.ca or 250-542-7610.

READ MORE: One year later: The Hearts of the Okanagan

READ MORE: Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BookshistoryPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A 107-year-old baby photo was found in the pages of a book borrowed from the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 17, 2021. (Facebook photo)

Previous story
Community Champion: Intertwining cultures to break stereotypes

Just Posted

Tucker’s Restaurant on Okanagan Street in Armstrong is for sale. (Photo submitted)
Popular Armstrong restaurant for sale

Tucker’s Restaurant on Okanagan Street put up for sale by family who are moving on to next adventure

A 107-year-old baby photo was found in the pages of a book borrowed from the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 17, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Century-old baby photo found in borrowed Vernon library book

The Okanagan Regional Library is hoping to return the photo to its owner

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Big White bumped up in COVID-19 vaccine queue

Some workers at Big White will be vaccinated as soon as this weekend

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Philpot wowed many with his speed-flying video over Skaha Lake in Penticton. (Chris Philpot / Instagram)
WATCH: Man speed-flies over South Okanagan lake in stunning video

Chris Philpot, 30, speed-flies every chance he gets since moving to the Okanagan

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

A mink at a farm, taken on July 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
Quarantined B.C. mink farm resumes breeding after COVID-19 outbreak

Province approves resumption of breeding at the Victoria farm, and 8 others not in quarantine

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

Most Read