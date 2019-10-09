Central Okanagan Food Bank receives $12,000 donation from Sysco

The Sysco Charity Golf Tournament an outstanding success

The Sysco Charity Golf Tournament and its supporters recently donated more than $12,000 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

READ MORE: Food Bank makes over 6,000 food packs for Kelowna children in need

This is the third year the Sysco Charity Golf Tournament has teamed up with the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Each year the funds have been used to support those with food insecurity.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is responsible for providing vulnerable families with nutritious and basic food necessities.

ALSO READ: Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

Natalia Cuevas Huaico