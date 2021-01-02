Celebrating the life of Glenn Lloyd Mitchell

A virtual service is being held for the longtime Morning Star editor on YouTube today at 1:30 p.m.

A virtual service is being held for Glenn Mitchell, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020. The service will be available on YouTube starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.

He was a newspaper titan, a community pillar and a beloved family man.

This afternoon — and no doubt for many years to come — Glenn Lloyd Mitchell will be remembered.

Mitchell, the former Morning Star editor who led the newspaper for 30 years, passed away suddenly on Dec. 17 at the age of 60. He’ll long be remembered as a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, god-son, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, colleague, and friend to many.

He is survived by parents Lloyd and Marion, brothers Kevin, Murray and Craig, wife Rhoda, sons Justin and Lucas as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family has arranged a small service for Glenn at the All Saints Anglican Church. While COVID-19 restrictions mean few can attend in person, the service will be broadcast live on YouTube for all who wish to take part in the celebration of Glenn’s life.

The service, which promises to be a meaningful celebration of Mitchell’s life, begins at 1:30 p.m. today (Jan. 2).

Brendan Shykora

