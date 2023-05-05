(Cantina del Centro/Instagram)

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Kelowna

Many restaurants have special menus and 1-day specials to celebrate

Get ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Kelowna!

Today, multiple restaurants and breweries are celebrating the Mexican holiday with special menus, food and drink specials, new releases and more. Here what’s going on around Kelowna:

Cantina del Centro

Located in downtown Kelowna, this Mexican restaurant is welcoming three new drinks to their menu to celebrate:

  • Can’t sop, won’t sop – a Soursop Paloma;
  • Spritz Was All A Dream – a smokey Cointreau Spritz;
  • The Reverse Marg – a Cointreau forward Margarita.

They also have a one-day-only food item called Mo’ Money, Mo’ Poblanos, which is a stuffed poblano pepper with cream cheese, spices, pork shoulder & wrapped in crispy bacon and is garnished with pico de gallo & served with their housemade tortilla chips.

DJ Teekay will also be there with music all night long.

Lastly, they’ve also thought about the people who can’t make it. The Cantina has a contest online to win a take-home margarita kit.

Hector’s Casa

What’s on the menu is a one-day-only specialty menu at Hector’s Casa featuring appetizers, tacos, burritos and more.

Red Bird Brewing

Starting at 5 p.m., Red Bird Brewing is hosting two DJs, Mr. M and Roberto Stylez, and salsa dancers as the Kelowna Salsa, Bachata Kizomba Society will also perform. For the day, they are adding specialty drinks, tacos and ceviche to their menu.

Railside Brewing

Railside is releasing a brand new beer for Cinco de Mayo.

Copper Brewing

Friday will be your last chance to try Copper Brewing’s Margarita Gose beer as they are on their last keg. They are also serving up taco hot dogs and chicken and black bean tortilla soup. Live music from Poppa Dawg and Conroy Lee Ross will also be on display.

The Office Brewing

The Office Brewing has classic lime margaritas on sale and they have all week long.

