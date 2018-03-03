Carter Classic raises $20,000

Fundraiser allows those with disabilities to hit the slopes, year-round

A mountain full of fun last weekend is helping those with disabilities take to the slopes.

The 26th annual Carter Classic at SilverStar Mountain Resort Saturday raised more than $20,000, and more continues to trickle in.

“It was very successful due to the generosity of the public and hard work of the fundraising teams,” said Dan Cook, SSASS president. “Many thanks to the donators and merchants who provided prizes.”

Members of the Silver Star and North Okanagan communities of all skiing/snowboarding abilities took part in the fun day at the mountain, which included many decked out in costumes.

This event is not only SSASS’ single fundraiser for the year but is an opportunity to join with a few mates on the hill for some fun and friendly competition.

Not your usual ski race, the event relies on your ability to ‘guesstimate’ your time to navigate down a short, easy race course.



