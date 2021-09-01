Carr’s Landing spruces up welcome sign

Faded picture of well-known sternwheeler replaced after original photo faded out over time due to the elements

The Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association in Lake Country has refurbished the welcome sign to the community by again adding the sternwheeler famous for delivering mail and supplies to the orchard community in the 1900s. The sign’s original sternwheeler photo had faded out over time due to the elements. (Contributed)

Signage in Carr’s Landing has been given a stern upgrade.

The Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association produced a Carr’s Landing Welcome sign at the south entrance to the community in 2010 to welcome people to a unique part of the District of Lake Country.

The original sign displayed an image of a sternwheeler that faded with time in the outdoor elements.

The sign and community bulletin boards were refurbished in the spring of 2021 by the CLC&RA and community volunteers.

Doug Worbets, CLC&RA chairperson, oversaw the sign repairs and restoration was completed by Peter Davenport of SignArtz. A big thank you also goes out to Mawer Investment Management Ltd. for funding the project.

Initially, the orchard community had no road access so two large docks were constructed in the early 1900s. It became a regular spot for the sternwheelers to deliver mail and supplies to the settlers and provide transport of the produce to the market. The wharf is located at what is now Marshall Park across from Coral Beach Farms.

The restored sign now includes a vibrant picture of the sternwheeler boat that travelled up and down Okanagan Lake, growing Carr’s Landing grow into a vibrant and prosperous community.

