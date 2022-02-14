Carnival’s impact earns Vernon students bursaries

Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx (left) and The Stor-It Place general manager Kim Wallace (right) congratulate Carnival scholarship winners Taia Buffie of Fulton Secondary (second from left) and Amy Cuthbertson of W.L. Seaton Secondary. The two Grade 12 students receive $500 bursaries for their short essays on how Carnival has impacted them. (Contributed)

Two Vernon Grade 12 students have scored $500 scholarships from the Vernon Winter Carnival Society in partnership with long-time Carnival supporter The Stor-It Place.

Students were asked to submit a short essay about the impact Carnival has had for them personally.

Amy Cuthbertson, from W.L. Seaton Secondary, and Taia Buffie from Fulton Secondary School, were chosen as the winners from the 17 entries.

“Hearing the stories from these young adults is inspiring,” said Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx. “It’s interesting to see how our next generations are forming their own Carnival memories and what events are becoming their future family traditions.”

You can read Taia and Amy’s essays online at https://vernonwintercarnival.com/info/awards-results.

“The entries this year were above and beyond what we expected,” said Kim Wallace, general manager of The Stor-It Place. “It’s clear the graduates of 2022 are going to be community-minded individuals who will take initiative and get involved in events like Winter Carnival.”

“Thank you to The Stor-it Place who initiated this scholarship project, which is helping us to keep the traditions of Carnival alive, while looking forward to the future of the festival,” said Proulx. “Thank you to everyone who submitted their essays and congratulations to Taia and Amy.”

