The Skoglund family stands out front of Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Car wash celebrates half a century with a $50K donation to Okanagan College

Skogie’s Car Washes is celebrating its golden jubilee by giving back to the community

For its half-century anniversary, Skogie’s Car Washes is donating $50,000 to Okanagan College — $1,000 for each year of its operation.

“We’ve hired a lot of Okanagan College students over the years,” said David Skoglund, who founded the family-run business in 1971.

“We want to support young people and help them get ahead and we also wanted to give back to our community.”

The gift will support the college’s campaign for the new health sciences centre at its Kelowna campus and two annual awards will be set up for students in the automotive service technician and therapist assistant diploma programs.

“We know how hard it is for young people to go to school and have the funding to pay for their living expenses and education,” added Moyra Skoglund, who is a retired school teacher. “We hope this helps students achieve their career goals.”

Skokie’s got its start when David and Moyra bought Big Eagle Car Wash, which evolved into the first Skogie’s location, at Highway 97 and Underhill Street in Kelowna in 1971.

Since then the company has expanded, now boasting four locations — three in Kelowna and one in Vernon — and having washed nearly 11 million cars in the past 50 years. The couple’s sons, Jason and Chris Skoglund, now run the business.

The golden jubilee doesn’t stop with the donation. Skogie’s is hosting an anniversary bash at its Kelowna and Vernon locations on Aug. 6, featuring prizes, discounts and a barbecue.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Charity and Donations

