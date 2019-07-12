CAR SEAT DONATION Catherine Buffie and Allan Carter, at left, from Your Dollar Store With More, present a car seat to NeighbourLink Summerland. Receiving the seat are Mirjana Komljenovic and Bob Hamilton of NeighbourLink. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Car seat donated to NeighbourLink Summerland

In previous years, couple had donated bicycles to community organization

NeighbourLink Summerland has received an infant car seat.

The donation is from Allan Carter and Catherine Buffie of Your Dollar Store With More in Summerland.

For the past five years, the couple had donated a child’s bicycle to NeighbourLink, but this year, they said community needs have changed as one Summerland resident is now refurbishing bicycles to give to children.

Mirjana Komljenovic of NeighbourLink Summerland said the car seat, which will be kept at the NeighbourLink office, will be useful when taking mothers with young children to appointments.

The seat is rated for children up to around 25 kilograms.

