A Lake Country resident snapped this serene and contemplative photo of a blue heron on Wood Lake. (Wendy Innes-Shaw photo)

Caption This: Serene shot of blue beron taken at Wood Lake

What do you imagine this heron is thinking about?

A Lake Country resident snapped a serene photo of a blue heron at Wood Lake in the Spion Kop area.

Wendy Innes-Shaw captured the image on Jan. 2. Now all that’s left is for the public to decide what this rather contemplative heron might‘ve been thinking.

“My feet are cold,” suggested one Black Press colleague, while another took a more elaborate bent on the bird’s internal dialogue.

“Can fish jump? What if a fish jumped right into my mouth? No, no, Kevin, you’re too far away from the water. You’re a heron, just stand in the water to fish like everybody else… No, no, the water’s too cold… I really hope fish can fly.”

Can you think of a better caption? If so, post it in the comments section or as a social media share. Respectful comments only, please!

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
PhotographyWildlife

