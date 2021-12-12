Canadian bestseller visits Vernon book club

Shelley Wood is the author of the 2019 bestselling novel The Quintland Sisters

Canadian bestselling novelist Shelley Wood (left) dropped by Vernon’s Parkwood Retirement Resort for a book signing and speech. Wood’s first novel, The Quintland Sisters, landed in the No. 7 spot on the top 10 list of Canadian bestsellers in 2019. (Submitted photo)

Members of the Parkwood Book Club were treated to a visit from Canadian bestseller Shelley Wood.

The author of the 2019 bestselling novel The Quintland Sisters dropped by to sign books and speak to residents at Vernon’s Parkwood Retirement Resort.

“As she began to speak she immediately got our attention — she was stunningly attired. Then she told us it was the first time in five years that she had worn a dress. We were flattered,” said one member of the book club.

Wood is an acclaimed medical journalist and the editorial director for the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in New York. She is currently writing her second novel which she hopes will be published a year from now.

Brendan Shykora

Books