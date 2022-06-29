Nola, 2, and her mom Bree, from Kelowna, were on hand at the Canada Day festivities today in Swalwell Park to help Lake Country celebrate our country’s 150th birthday. Image Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Nola, 2, and her mom Bree, from Kelowna, were on hand at the Canada Day festivities today in Swalwell Park to help Lake Country celebrate our country’s 150th birthday. Image Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Canada Day in Lake Country

Here is what is happening in Lake Country on July 1

Kick-off Canada in Lake Country with a free pancake breakfast at Swalwell Park.

The District of Lake Country is welcoming back the crowds after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

The pancake breakfast will be from 8 until 11:30 a.m. other free treats include:

•Root beer floats from the Lake Country Lion’s Club

•Watermelon from Save-On-Foods

•Canada Day cupcakes from the Rotary

Leif the Magician, J. S. Garcia Band and Lake Country Big Band will be performing on the Swalwell Park stage.

As well, several community groups will be providing interactive and drop-in activities on the park grounds.

CanadaCanada DayLake Country

Canada Day in Lake Country