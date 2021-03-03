Calling on Central Okanagan volunteers to apply for scholarship

The Central Okanagan Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual Volunteer Spirit Scholarships

Volunteering time, whether locally or abroad, is a thankless job that is the driving force behind many charities.

However, giving back doesn’t go unnoticed, especially for a Central Okanagan charity that relies on donated time. The Central Okanagan Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual Volunteer Spirit Scholarships.

The scholarships will provide financial support to a current resident of the Central Okanagan region who is, or has recently been, an active volunteer either in a Canadian community or internationally, to assist with their post-secondary education.

As it’s 40th anniversary of the Central Okanagan Foundation, four $40,000.00 endowment funds were created. These funds generate four scholarships, one for each municipality in the Central Okanagan.

One scholarship will be awarded to a resident from each of the four Central Okanagan Municipalities: Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Lake Country.

Four scholarships will be funded annually at $1,500 for each municipality.

The application is available on the Central Okanagan Foundation website: www.centralokanaganfoundation.org/grants/scholarship

The deadline to apply is March 19.

