‘Buy local or bye-bye local’: Small Shop Saturday returns to downtown Kelowna

More than 50 downtown businesses took part in this year’s event

Small Shop Saturday returned to Kelowna for the first time this year on Saturday, April 29. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Small Shop Saturday returned to downtown Kelowna for this weekend for the first time this year.

More than 50 stores on Bernard Avenue, Pandosy Street, and Ellis Street participate by offering special one day offers, promotions, and even product demonstrations. Other stores also allow other companies to open pop-up shops for the day in their store, allowing for more options for consumers.

The purpose of the day is for people to support local Kelowna and Okanagan businesses. Because of that, this year’s slogan is “buy local or bye-bye local.”

This year, shoppers can also scan the QR code on Small Shop’s signs around downtown for a chance to win a prize package. Customers can play the Small Shop Hero Contest by picking up ‘hero cards’ at Small Shop participating businesses. Players in the contest must collect three stickers from participating businesses before entering their completed Hero Card at one of the four entry locations. One winner will be chosen and will be announced on Wednesday, May 3.

KelownaOkanaganShop Local