The Christmas scarf sale takes place Dec. 12

Buy a scarf support a Kelowna charity

The Her International scarf sale will be held at Edgecombe Builders

‘Tis the season of giving and what better way than to buy something something special for a loved one and also support a good cause.

This Dec. 12, Her International’s annual scarf sale will take place at Edgecombe Builders to help support the non-profit’s work both at home and in Nepal.

Her International is a Kelowna charity that provides for the advancement of education and educational opportunities for people living in poverty in Canada and abroad, by increasing relevant knowledge, abilities and life skills of individuals and family members, with a focus on helping girls and women when doing so.

The scarf sale will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 310-1350 St. Paul Street.

If you are unable to attend the event, Her International has also recently partnered with Home Hardware in Kelowna, at 1650 Springfield Road. Scarfs are being sold for $20 with all proceeds going directly to Her International, said Karen Velazquez the charity’s development director.

“Our social enterprise, Unako, is fair trade and employs rural Nepali women who ethically hand-make signature scarves. Each purchase of a Unako scarf empowers women and girls. Consider adding these scarves to your holiday gift-giving,” she said.

Plus Home Hardware is also going to be donating $5 per scarf sold on top of the $20 sale price, with all proceeds going to Her International.

Locally, Her International is also holding an empowerment workshop for teenage girls on Dec. 14.

For more information on the workshop click here.

READ MORE: Two gymnastics coaches raise money for Kelowna charity

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Book examines history of B.C. wine industry

Just Posted

Central Okanagan MLAs to give end-of-year address tomorrow

The three will be looking back at 2019 and forward to the 2020 budget

Kelowna’s 2040 community plan is nearing completion

The document will outline the city’s growth through 2020

Creative Okanagan aims to connect the community through music

Creative Okanagan is leading the charge in developing the regions first music strategy

Kelowna’s MindRight brings more mental health resources with HeadCheck Health partnership

Myles Mattila’s MindRight for Athletes Society provides peer-to-peer resouces for Okanagan athletes

Hundreds at Big White are still without water

On Monday a water main rupture at Big White Resort left hundreds without access to showers, dishwashers and tap water

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

WATCH: Vernon house fire may have sparked by wood stove

Homeowner says he believes the fire originated in the basement

Jail time for Vernon man connected to fatal shooting

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection

Possible electrical malfunction suspected as southbound traffic is backed up

Jurassic World 3 will film in Metro Vancouver under working title Arcadia

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

Morning Start: How many people live on earth?

Your morning start for December 10, 2019.

Most Read