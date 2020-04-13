An unidentified version of the Easter bunny was spotted going for a ride in a field off Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road prior to delivering goodies Sunday, April 12, in Vernon. (Taliesan Orosz photo)

Busy Easter Sunday for bunny in Vernon

Furry creature spotted going for dirtbike ride, delivering goodies to the RCMP with help from pal

It was a busy Sunday in Vernon for the Easter bunny.

First, the unidentified furry creature was spotted riding a motorbike along Pleasant Valley Road as alert reader Taliesan Orosz snapped a few photos of the fun-loving rabbit before he/she went off making his deliveries.

Then, the Easter bunny decided to brighten the day of hundreds of North Okanagan residents.

Dressed up as the beloved bunny, Gerran Thorhaug and his daughter Stella – adorned in a pink bunny rabbit outfit – spent the morning and afternoon after their own Easter egg hunt delivering more than 600 chocolate eggs to residents, business owners and front-line workers.

“We know lots of people who have been doing social distancing so we just wanted to make sure their Easter was special,” said Thorhaug, owner of Brown’s Social House in the Village Green Shopping Centre, whose business will be open for takeout orders starting Tuesday, April 14.

“Seeing all the kids’ smiles makes it worthwhile.”

One of the lucky recipients was the Easter-working staff at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment, who happily posed for pictures with the two bunnies before receiving their goodies.

READ MORE: Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Holidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Oyama Fun Day cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

Lake Country Food Bank receives generous donation

The donation comes from the Lake Country Rotary Club

Kelowna cousins create ‘Stay Home’ t-shirt business

Proceeds from the shirt will be donated to HelpAge in support of seniors during COVID-19

Bigfoot? Footprint near Lumby examined

Wildlife experts weigh in on Vernon woman’s photo taken near Shuswap Falls

Oyama Fun Day cancelled due to COVID-19

The community is encouraged to use #oyamastrong on social media

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

LETTER: Thanks for supporting the Summerland Food Bank

Community has shown generosity during COVID-19 pandemic

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown

Dyer: You-are-stuck-at-home energy audit

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. resident creates ‘Stay-at-Home Campout’ to support COVID-19 efforts

Event scheduled for April 25 aims to help BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Busy Easter Sunday for bunny in Vernon

Furry creature spotted going for dirtbike ride, delivering goodies to the RCMP with help from pal

Most Read