Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

The beloved Rutland restaurant went up in flames in October 2020

A beloved Kelowna restaurant is on its way to a new start.

After Olympia Greek Taverna went up in flames last fall, owners are now demolishing the building. On March 2, a video was posted to Facebook of the iconic Rutland landmark being reduced to rubble.

“Something’s happening here,” they wrote in a social media post.

“It’s bittersweet watching this video. Time for something new but the memories this restaurant holds.”

Residents expressed their sadness at seeing the old location go, but they’re also excited for the Koutsantonis family to start over after the tragedy.

Olympia Greek Taverna went up in flames late on the night of Oct. 6, 2020. Kelowna Fire Department has deemed the fire accidental. Investigators with the department and the RCMP have determined the fire started up in the restaurant’s mechanical room.

Restaurant co-owner Mike Koutsantonis said it was a relief to know it was an accident.

“We kinda knew – we hoped – that it was accidental and that someone didn’t light it up on purpose,” he said.

Koutsantonis said at the time they didn’t know what rebuilding will look like, but that they will be back.

READ MORE: Olympia Taverna fire deemed accidental

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Olympia Greek Taverna thanks community after fire

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter